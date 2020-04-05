HELP US

by: Philippine News Agency |
A scavenger puts up a sign pleading for help, along E. delos Santos Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday (April 1, 2020). Those who scavenge for a living have been severely affected by the enhanced community quarantine. The government has allocated PHP200 billion for 18 million low-income households affected by the Luzon-wide quarantine imposed by the government to control the spread of the deadly Covid-19. (PNA photo by Robert Oswald P. Alfiler) 

