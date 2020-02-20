Grenade explosion kills 2 boys in Dipolog City

by: Philippine News Agency |
DIPOLOG CITY, Zamboanga del Norte — Two children aged five and eight died in a grenade explosion in this city Thursday.

Lt. Col. Charisse Yabo, spokesperson of Zamboanga del Norte Police Provincial Office (ZNPPO), said the two boys were playing in a room at the house of Nonamar Pasculado in Barangay Sicayab when the explosion occurred around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Yabo said responding police and City Disaster Risk Reduction Office (CDRRMO) found the lifeless bodies of the two boys riddled with splinter wounds.

“Investigation is still going on, we cordoned off the area while K9 dogs of the police’s Explosives and Ordnance Division were sent to join in the investigation,” Yabo said.

One of the police investigating the case said that the presence of a rifle grenade in the hands of civilians in the city is alarming.

He did not elaborate why alarming but hinted that there could be more loose firearms and explosives in the city not known to authorities.  Gualberto Laput/PNA – northboundasia.com



