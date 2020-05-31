Global coronavirus cases exceed 6M mark

by: Anadolu |
Global coronavirus cases exceed 6M mark

ANKARA – The total number of global confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases surpassed 6 million late on Saturday, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university’s data showed that the worldwide tally of fatalities had reached 367,356, while the number of recoveries topped 2.53 million.

The US remains the worst-hit country by the virus with over 1.76 million infection cases, while the death toll in the country exceeded 103,600.

Brazil, which has the largest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, is the second country with the highest number of cases with more than 465,100, followed by Russia with around 397,000 and the UK with over 274,200 cases.

Several European countries are also among the hardest hit in the world.

China, the ground zero of the virus, has registered 84,127 cases so far, including 79,384 recoveries. The country’s death toll stands at 4,638. Barely changing figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 188 countries since it first emerged last December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery. (Anadolu)



Suggested Videos

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE


Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed


WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019


La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019


The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union

LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION