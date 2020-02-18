Gamboa orders another reshuffle of 8 key PNP posts

MANILA — Eight ranking police officials were included in the latest reshuffle ordered by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa which will take effect on Wednesday.

Gamboa designated Brig. Gen. Flynn Dongbo as the new deputy director of the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) while Col. Benjamin Villasis was named as DIDM acting executive officer.

Also named to new posts were Col. Antonio Yarra, acting deputy regional director for administration of Police Regional Office (PRO) 4-A (Calabarzon); Col. Cesar Pasiwen, PRO 4-A regional chief of Directorial Staff; Col. Nicolas Salvador, deputy district director for operations of the Manila Police District.

Designated to key posts in PRO Caraga were Col. Ritchie Mecardo Posadas, acting deputy regional director for operations and Col. Jimili Macaraeg, acting deputy regional director for administration.

Col. Ceasar Zafiro Tannagan is the new acting chief of staff of the PNP Engineering Service.

Gamboa said the latest round of reorganization manifests the continuing reform in the command structure of the 205,000-strong police force. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com







