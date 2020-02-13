Flower prices in Baguio go up as Valentine’s Day nears

BAGUIO CITY — Prices of flowers here have gone up days before Valentine’s Day despite the cancellation of the crowd-drawing Panagbenga Grand Float Parade.

Loreta Hornalez, a flower vendor who maintains a stall beside Ganza restaurant at Burnham Park on Wednesday said the prices of some flowers went up by at least 10 percent over the weekend and continue to increase as Valentine’s Day nears.

“Roses, imported carnation, stargazer, daisies tumaas sila ng (they all increased by) 10 percent,” Hornalez said.







She said the price of a bouquet of roses, a bestseller, now range from PHP350 to PHP500 from PHP150 and as high as PHP900 to PHP1,000 a dozen for the big buds and long-stemmed ones.

Despite the shortage of imported flowers due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the supply of flowers for Valentine’s Day would be enough, Hornalez said.

“Somehow, affected din tayo sa sakit kasi clinose ang China, kasi ‘yung mga imported natin nangagaling ‘yan sa China, (we are also somehow affected by the disease because China is closed and the imported flowers are coming from there) like China rose and carnation,” Hornalez added. (With a report from Jephryll Jallen Epler/PNA)





