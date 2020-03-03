Firms urged to adopt flexible work scheme to save jobs

MANILA — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday called on private companies affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) threat to implement flexible working scheme to save jobs particularly in the tourism sector.

DOLE Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay made this appeal amid reports that thousands of workers in the tourism sector particularly in travel agencies, airlines, hotels and restaurants are affected by the travel restrictions due to Covid-19 outbreak worldwide.

“Not so much on the displacement but the adoption of flexible work arrangement in the tourism sector,” she said in a media interview.

Tutay said 35 establishments with 3,255 workers in Regions (Western Visayas), 7 (Central Visayas), and 12 (Soccsksargen) have adopted the flexible work scheme.

“Ang pakiusap namin sa media na (Our appeal to the media) instead of dealing with the number of displacement of affected workers baka naman puede ‘yung pagpromote ng (you might promote) flexible week arrangement to be adopted as an alternative measure just to save jobs,” she said.

Bureau of Working Conditions (BWC) Director Ma. Teresita Cucueco explained that flexible work scheme involves reduced work days, rotation of workers, and reduced working hours.

She said the no work, no pay policy will apply under the scheme. Ferdinand Patinio /PNA – northboundasia.com





