Filipinos infected with Covid-19 abroad now 368: DFA

MANILA – A total of 368 Filipinos abroad has so far been infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Tuesday.

Of this number, at least 117 have recovered and been discharged while 242 are still undergoing treatment.

The death toll, on the other hand, has reached nine: six were recorded in Europe, one in the Asia Pacific region, one each in the Middle East, and in the Americas.

In a statement, DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Menez clarified some discrepancies in the infographics the DFA released on Monday.

“The DFA clarifies some changes in the confirmed cases and deaths in the European and American regions. The reported death yesterday in the European region was that of a former Filipino (not a dual citizen), and therefore based on official documentation was not included in today’s tally,” he said.

He pointed out that the total number of deaths remains the same at nine since there was one reported Filipino death in the Americas.

“Furthermore, upon further verification, one case reported in the American region was withdrawn, thereby reducing the number of countries reporting in that region to one,” he added.

According to the latest data from the World Health Organization, there are a total of 693,224 Covid-19 cases globally.

According to the latest data from the World Health Organization, there are a total of 693,224 Covid-19 cases globally.

In the Philippines, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has already reached 2,084 as of March 31.






