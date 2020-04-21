Filipinos abroad with Covid-19 breach 1K-mark

MANILA – The number of overseas Filipinos infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) climbed to 1,084, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed Tuesday.

“Following an increase in reports of confirmed cases over the past days, today the DFA reports that the total number of Filipinos abroad infected by Covid-19 has breached the 1,000-mark with 94 new cases from the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Based on the updated figures, the rate of new recoveries and new deaths as of today are at 2.28 percent and 6.99 percent, respectively,” DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez said in a statement.

Currently, at least 662 are undergoing treatment while 269 recovered and have been discharged.

The total confirmed cases are pegged at 279 in the Asia Pacific, 371 in Europe, 156 in the Middle East/Africa, and 278 in the Americas.

Of the figures, the death toll has increased to 153, with two recorded in the Asia Pacific, 54 in Europe, nine in the Middle East/Africa, and 88 in the Americas.

"The DFA, through its embassies and consulates, remains committed to supporting global and national efforts against Covid-19 by monitoring the status of our people abroad, providing assistance whenever possible, and helping those who wish to be repatriated in this time of the pandemic," Meñez said.






