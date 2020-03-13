Filipino diplomat in NY has Covid-19: DFA

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday confirmed that a female Filipino diplomat tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Yes, one of our diplomats at the Philippine Mission to the United Nations in New York has tested positive for Covid. The necessary health and safety protocols have been implemented,” DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Menez told reporters.

He said this prompted the shut down of the Philippine Center in New York where several Philippine government offices are housed, including the Philippine Mission.

“The Philippine Center on 5th Avenue was shut down for disinfecting process and personnel (are) on self-quarantine,” he said.

In a prior tweet, DFA Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the diplomat is now doing well.

“She’s young, spritely, smart and taking some doctor prescribed meds,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Consulate General in New York also suspended its consular operations.

“Following standard operating procedure, Consulate General officers and staff will self-quarantine for the protection of the community. As a result of this development, PCGNY suspends its operations until further notice,” Consul General Claro Cristobal said in a statement.

According to reports, the diplomat attended a meeting at the UN headquarters on Monday for about half an hour and began showing symptoms on Tuesday. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com





