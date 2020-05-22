Female cadet tops PMA 2020 class

BAGUIO CITY – A female cadet of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) topped the graduating class this year.

Cadet First Class (C1CL) Gemalyn Deocares Sugui, of Echague, Isabela topped PMA Class Masidlawin 2020.

She will also receive the Presidential Saber Award for graduating valedictorian of Class 2020. Her other awards include academic excellence, Philippine Army Award, Joint United States Military Assistance Award, Social Sciences Plaque, Management Plaque, Spanish Armed Force Award, and the Rule of Law Award.

Other female cadets in the top 10 are Rojes Gaile Bacud Jamandre of Lamut, Ifugao (4); Vanelyn Angel Zipangan Tabao of Tuguegarao City (7), Cagayan; June Giel Anne Lacuesta Factor of Piddig, Ilocos Norte (8); and Dencel Aina Mendoza Bayaca of Floridablanca, Pampanga (10).

At second is C1CL Jade Campo Villanueva of Tacloban City.

Villanueva will receive the Philippine Army award, vice presidential saber award, association of general flag and officer award, academic group award, the Australian defense best all performance award, General Juan Antonio Luna, the Army Service Professional Courses Plaque, the Department of Leadership Plaque and the Humanity plaque.

The others in the top 10 are:

3. Jefferson Yamson Salazar of Zamboanga City. He will receive the Philippine Navy award, secretary of national defense saber, Philippine Navy Saber, the Australian best all performance award, and mathematics plaque.

5. Jeb Belting Bay-an of Kabayan, Benguet;

6. Catabay Gummawa Ladyong of Lubuagan, Kalinga;

9. Rubenson Prajes Abgao of Lanao del Norte; and

Brigade Commander C1CL Marionne Cortez Cordova of Nagcarlan, Laguna who is joining the Philippine Air Force will get the Chief of Staff Award and Leadership Award.

This year’s graduation will not have the usual fanfare and families around due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Capt. Cherry Tindog, PMA information officer, earlier said the commencement exercises this afternoon would not be open to the public and without media coverage.

PMA closed its doors as early as February, following the cancellation of the annual Flower Festival, as a protective measure for the cadets from possible Covid-19 infection.

Tindog said the graduation ceremony would be streamed live via PMA’s official Facebook page. Liza Agoot /PNA – northboundasia.com