Fate of netizen who wants PRRD dead up to law enforcers

MANILA – Malacañang on Tuesday said it will leave to law enforcers the case of a public teacher who purportedly offered PHP50-million reward to anyone who can kill President Rodrigo Duterte.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the fate of teacher Ronnel Mas, 25, would now be up to the law enforcement agencies.

“Iyan po ay nasa kamay na ng ating law enforcement agencies. Hayaan po nating gawin nila ang trabaho nila ([The teacher’s case] now lies in the hands of law enforcement agencies. We will let them do their job),” Roque said in a virtual press briefing aired on state-run PTV-4.

Mas, who posted on his Twitter account about his alleged offer of PHP50-million reward to any Filipino who can kill Duterte, was arrested Monday by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Dagupan District Office operatives after an interprovincial search in Zambales and Pangasinan.

Mas reportedly deactivated his Twitter account following his controversial post, prompting NBI agents to investigate and identify him through his interactions online.

He was eventually traced to his residence in Sta. Cruz, Zambales.

The NBI is set to file cases against Mas for inciting sedition in relation to cybercrime, and violation of Republic Act 6713 or An Act Establishing A Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Roque, a former law professor, said Mas would be accorded due process.

“Mabibigyan naman po siya ng pagkakataon na patunayan na hindi siya nagkasala sa ating hukuman sa takdang panahon (He will be given opportunity to prove his innocence in our courts in the future),” Roque said.

In a video uploaded on Faceook, Mas was emotional when he apologized to Duterte.

“Nagso-sorry po ako kay President Duterte at nagawa ko ‘yung tweet na ‘yun. Hindi ko po intensyon ‘yun (I am apologizing to President Duterte for that tweet. It was not my intention),” he said. Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos /PNA – northboundasia.com





