Ex-IBC prexy Kat de Castro gets PTV post

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has named former Intercontinental Broadcasting Corp. (IBC-13) President and CEO Katherine Chloe “Kat” de Castro as member of the Board of Directors at the People’s Television Network (PTV-4).

Duterte appointed De Castro on February 6, according to the new list of presidential appointees released on Monday.

With De Castro at the helm of IBC-13, the station re-aired its well-loved shows from the ‘80s and ‘90s including Todas, Sic O’Clock News, Hapi House, Retro TV, and Cooltura.

IBC-13 is a government-owned and -controlled television station, which is currently undergoing privatization. It is under the supervision of the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

Prior to being IBC-13 President, she also served as Undersecretary for Media Affairs of the Department of Tourism (DOT) where she helped organize the country’s hosting of Miss Universe in 2017.

She is the daughter of former Vice President and veteran broadcaster Noli de Castro and TV producer Arlene de Castro.

No stranger to the broadcast industry, she started her career as a field reporter of ABS-CBN Channel 2 and hosted her own travel show “Trip na Trip” and business magazine show “Swak na Swak”.

She graduated with a degree in Communication Arts from Miriam College.







Meanwhile, Duterte also appointed former Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) acting President Roy Ferrer as Assistant Secretary at the Department of Health (DOH).

Ferrer resigned from PhilHealth last year after being linked to irregularities related to the funding of bogus kidney dialysis treatments of deceased patients of WellMed Dialysis Center.

Duterte also appointed Giovanni Carlo Bacardo as Flag Officer-in-Command of the Philippine Navy, Joel Joseph Marciano as ad interim Director General of the Philippine Space Agency, and Rozzano Briguez as member of the Board of Directors of the Philippine National Oil Company Exploration Corporation.

Also on the list of appointments are Lorna Kapunan as member of Board of Trustees at the Cultural Center of the Philippines and Rolando Enrique Domingo as Director-General of the Food and Drug Administration among others. Azer Parrocha/PNA – northboundasia.com





