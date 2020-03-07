E. Visayas cops acquire Covid-19 protective gear

TACLOBAN CITY – At least 16 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) were acquired for cops in Eastern Visayas who assist health authorities in the contact tracing of any person with possible infection of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Brig. Gen. Ferdinand Divina, Police Regional Office 8 (Eastern Visayas) director, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Friday the PPEs are intended for the Regional Standby Support Force Team (RSSFT) directed to assist the Department of Health (DOH) in responding to any possible outbreak.

“We are in close coordination with DOH especially if there is resistance from patients who need isolation. We secure the transfer of patients to the appropriate health facilities, so we ensure that our personnel are also provided with the necessary protection equipment and supplies,” he said.

The PPEs include a disposable chemical suit or gown, infrared thermo scan, N95 mask, rubberized and nitrile gloves, chemical-resistant steel toe and shank boots, disposable chemical-resistant boot covers, biohazard garbage bags, face and eye shields, dry-fit shirts, pressurized power sprayer, soap, duct tape, and zip lock.

The 34 RSSFT personnel were trained on Tuesday by the Regional Health Service Unit 8 on the proper usage of the protective gear.

“The safety and protection of our community and personnel will always be the top priority of our Covid-19 responders. Rest assured that we are continuously in collaboration with the concerned agencies to help prevent the spread of the virus in the country,” Divina said.

As of Friday, the region is still free from the virus with zero admission of suspected carriers.

Meanwhile, the PNP has enhanced its “cyber patrol” to track down social media users spreading false information about the virus causing public fear and panic, said Col. Ma. Bella Rentuaya PNP Eastern Visayas spokesperson.

She reminded the public to get information from the DOH’s official press releases, websites, and official social media accounts.

“The police force remains alert and vigilant to ensure public safety and order and prevent criminal elements from taking advantage of the situation,” Rentuaya said. Gerico Sabalza /PNA – northboundasia.com





