DSWD disburses P3.51-B SAP funds to Ilocos Region LGUs

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has released PHP3.51 billion out of the PHP4.3-billion funding for the social amelioration program (SAP) through the local government units (LGUs) of Region 1 (Ilocos).

In a forum on Wednesday, DSWD-1 Director Marcelo Nicomedes Castillo said that through the LGUs, they have distributed the amount to some 639,906 qualified residents in the region as of Wednesday noon.

Castillo said some 81,660 families in Ilocos Norte, 93,697 in Ilocos Sur, 96,830 in La Union, and 367,719 in Pangasinan benefited from the cash assistance.

The beneficiaries received PHP5,500 each.







“We are at 80.65 percent of the distribution as some 54 LGUs in the region have already completed payout under the program a day before the final deadline,” he said.

In Ilocos Norte, 11 out of 23 LGUs have completed payout, 20 out of 34 in Ilocos Sur, two out of 20 in La Union, and 21 out of 48 in Pangasinan.

He added the deadline was moved to May 7 from April 30 as there are challenges encountered by the program, such as the issue on social distancing, extensive validation of the LGUs to ensure only qualified beneficiaries are chosen, among others.

Castillo said the agency continues to accept complaints regarding the program through their grievance hotline. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com





