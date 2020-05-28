Drug den ‘maintainer,’ 4 others nabbed in Dagupan

DAGUPAN CITY – Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested five individuals and seized some PHP85,000 worth of suspected shabu in an operation on Tuesday here.

In an interview on Wednesday, PDEA Pangasinan team leader Retchie Camacho said suspects Brian Santiago, Maria Rowena Cariño, Jonathan Castro, Eduardo Dasig and Nestor Felizardo were arrested in a house that served as a drug den in Barangay Bonuan Gueset.

Camacho said Felizardo, the alleged maintainer, was the subject of the operation as his hut has reportedly been used as one-stop-shop for illegal drugs.

“Mid-last year pa natin ito tinatrabaho. Malaki ang network nito (We’ve been working on this operation since last year. He has a big network,” he said.

Camacho said operatives planned to entrap the suspect in a buy-bust operation but the other suspects were also in the drug den in the midst of their pot session.

Authorities seized one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet of suspected shabu worth PHP3,000, and then recovered three more sachets containing suspected shabu weighing about 12 grams worth around PHP81,600.

They also recovered assorted drug paraphernalia, buy-bust money, two cellphones and two motorcycles aside from cash found on top of a table in the drug den.

Camacho said Felizardo sourced his drugs from accomplices in Bulacan and sells these in Pangasinan.

The suspects are now detained and will face charges for violation of Sections 5, 11 and 12 of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Ahikam Pasion /PNA – northboundasia.com





