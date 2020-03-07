DRUG DEALERS by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency | 08/03/202008/03/2020 Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino (2nd from right), presents the three suspects arrested in a buy-bust in Bacoor, Cavite, in a press briefing at its headquarters in Quezon City on Friday (March 6, 2020). The suspects identified as Annie Rose Torres Lingua (left), Victorio Vida Najera (Center), and Ronnie Mardoquio Menodiado (right), yielded 15 kilos of shabu worth PHP102 million. JOEY RAZON /PNA – northboundasia.com