DOJ forms oversight body to supervise BuCor ops

MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) has assigned an interim oversight committee in charge of the administrative supervision of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

In Department Order No. 469 issued on Friday, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra designated Undersecretary Deo L. Marco and Assistant Secretaries Neal Vincent M. Bainto and George O. Ortha II as members of the committee, which was “created to exercise close administrative supervision over the Bucor until such time that a new Director-General for the Bucor has been appointed by the President.”

The order took effect immediately and shall remain in full force until further orders.







In Department Order No. 468, also issued Friday, Guevarra designated Assistant Secretary Melvin Ramon G. Buenafe as officer-in-charge of BuCor.

“In addition to administering the day- to- day affairs of the Bucor, OIC Director General Buenafe is further authorized.. to effect permissible movements of Bucor personnel,” the order said.

Buenafe is tasked “to adopt strict measures to ensure the integrity and proper safekeeping of official records, particularly records of good conduct time allowances (GCTA) and other similar time credits.”

He is also directed to “take appropriate steps for the formal revocation of release orders improvidently issued and for the recommitment of persons deprives of liberty (PDLs) erroneously released from prison”. Benjamin Pulta / PNA – northboundasia.com