DOH registers 214 new Covid-19 cases, 101 recoveries

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday registered 214 new confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases and 101 new recoveries, bringing the total to 12,305 and 2,561, respectively.

At least 147 of the new infections came from Metro Manila while the remaining 67 from different regions.

The DOH also reported 11 new deaths raising the number to 817 as of May 16.

Based on its latest situation report, the total bed capacity for Covid-19 patients stands at 13,456, at least 2,695 are ward beds, 9,444 are isolation beds, and 1,317 are ICU beds.

Of the 1,953 ventilators available, DOH said 19.20 percent are in use.

Meanwhile, the DOH called for the application of medical graduates as “deputized physicians” to further augment the country’s workforce against Covid-19.

“A special authorization from the Secretary of Health shall be issued to medical graduates to be able to serve as Deputized Physicians and perform the limited practice of medicine as additional workforce for the Covid response,” its statement read. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com





