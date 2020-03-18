DOH exec tests positive for Covid-19

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that one of its senior officials tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“The lone confirmed case is a director. Contrary to circulating posts, no member of the DOH Executive Committee is positive for Covid-19,” the DOH said in its 10:30 p.m. bulletin Tuesday.

Assuring that its employees’ safety and health are top priority, the DOH has disinfected its offices and has informed the director’s close contacts so they can immediately undergo home quarantine and strict monitoring.

Earlier in the day, the agency also reported two additional deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the country to 14. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





