DOH exec tests positive for Covid-19

by: Philippine News Agency |
DOH exec tests positive for Covid-19

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that one of its senior officials tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“The lone confirmed case is a director. Contrary to circulating posts, no member of the DOH Executive Committee is positive for Covid-19,” the DOH said in its 10:30 p.m. bulletin Tuesday.

Assuring that its employees’ safety and health are top priority, the DOH has disinfected its offices and has informed the director’s close contacts so they can immediately undergo home quarantine and strict monitoring.

Earlier in the day, the agency also reported two additional deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the country to 14.  Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19


No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News


BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay


THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union


LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION

VICE PRESIDENT POLL PROTEST

The Evening News October 23, 2019