Disaster risk reduction agency beefs up Covid-19 awareness drive

MANILA – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is beefing up its information campaign to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the country now has ten confirmed cases.

NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Cashean Timbal said on Monday the information campaign is aimed at educating the public on how to protect themselves from possible infection.

Timbal said there is regular cascading and information exchange with all regional DRRMCs and civil defense offices.

“Iyung mga IEC (information education campaign) materials po nag-assist tayo sa (We help in the dissemination of IEC materials) dissemination to all RDRRMCs down to their LGUs (local government units). Our RDRRMCs also report monitoring of local situations to NDRRMC,” Timbal said.

Four new cases of Covid-19 positive individuals were confirmed Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 10.

The Department of Health and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases have intensified efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

As preventive measures, the DOH called on the public to practice proper hand hygiene, social distancing, and cough etiquette.

Visiting a public place or attending mass gatherings are also discouraged.

“The NDRRMC ensures that all its compliances are in order, especially the campaign to educate the public on the steps to protect themselves from possible infection,” Timbal said.

The NDRRMC is tasked to assist in the information dissemination campaign as well as contact tracing and field validation, repatriation operations of Filipinos, coordination with local government units and partners, mobilization of logistics and conduct of bio-chemical interventions, management of quarantine areas, among others. Priam Nepomuceno /PNA – northboundasia.com