DepEd-Ilocos Norte shifts to online screening of applicants

LAOAG CITY – The Department of Education in Ilocos Norte has transitioned to online screening to continue with the hiring and promotion process of applicants amid the “new normal” situation that the country is currently facing.

To facilitate the online screening, applicants were notified and oriented about the process of the application prior to the conduct of their interview and demonstration teaching.

The applicants were advised to conduct a connection and equipment test using the application Google Meets.

According to Division Information Technology officer Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Felipe, a series of guidelines and screening procedures was given to the applicants to make sure that they are well-versed in the online process.

“The Division office conducted an online orientation of the different DepEd orders, hiring guidelines and screening procedure as well as norms and rules for the screening online,” Felipe said on Monday.

In the Division Memorandum issued by Schools Division Superintendent Joann A. Corpuz on the protocols for the online screening and process, some application etiquettes are still in places such as dress code and bathroom breaks policy, as the memo stated to “treat the online interview as the actual ones”.

Lady Lynn Mayormente, an applicant for a teaching position here, said she did not encounter any glitch or difficulty during her interview and demo teaching since the process is smooth and continuous.

“The online screening is very convenient and organized. At first, it is quite challenging but it was a great and unforgettable experience to me and the other applicants,” she said.

With the efforts of the Division Screening Committee chaired by Assistant Superintendent Mariecon G. Ramirez, the Schools Division of Ilocos Norte is able to continue its mandate to serve the public.

“The use of the new platform enables us to perform our mandate and deliver continuous services while ensuring the health and safety of our personnel and our clientele,” Ramirez said.

She said a big number of registered participants in the online screening were eager to try the new platform and at the same time enabled them to show their capacity to face new challenges in education and cope with the new teaching-learning environment.

However, the screening committee said face-to-face screening will be scheduled for those who were not able to join the online screening after the community quarantine in the province of Ilocos Norte is lifted. Cherry Joy Garma /PNA – northboundasia.com





