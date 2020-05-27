Dagupan tests 600 front-liners for coronavirus

DAGUPAN CITY – The city on Wednesday started testing about 600 front-liners here for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as part of its risk-based testing.

In an interview, city information officer Gabriel Cardinoza said the targets of the risk-based testing are city health personnel, doctors and nurses in the city, barangay health workers and nurses, as well as personnel of the Public Order and Safety Office and the Dagupan City Police Station.

Some front-liners from select private sectors, such as private hospitals, high-risk industries like delivery, banks, and market vendors, are also among those who will be tested.

Cardinoza said the testing is made possible with the partnership of the city government here and the Philippine Red Cross through a memorandum of agreement signed earlier this month.

“Basically, the city government paid for the test kits. Red Cross will do the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test from the swabbed specimens,” he said.

He added the results of the tests are expected to be out within two to five days.

Mayor Marc Brian Lim, in a separate interview on Wednesday, said the risk-based testing for epidemiological purposes will be conducted until Friday to study the possible spread of the virus.

“It is really to ensure the health and safety of our front-liners,” he said.

The City Health Office conducted a study on who among the front-liners are to be subjected to RT-PCR and who are for rapid testing.

“If there will be positive results, we will do contact tracing, we will place the positive cases in a 14-day quarantine,” Lim added. Liwayway Yparraguirre /PNA – northboundasia.com





