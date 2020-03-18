Dagupan sets checkpoints at entry, exit points amid Covid-19

DAGUPAN CITY— The city government placed checkpoints at the 11 entry and exit points starting Monday (March 16) as part of the precautionary measures being undertaken against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“At the checkpoints, anyone entering Dagupan City will be asked to present a valid identification card, contact number, and address. Body temperature will also be checked and anyone who will exhibit abnormal body temperature will be referred to the City Health Office for further medical assessment and recommendation,” the city’s Public Information Office said on Monday.

It encouraged people to just stay home if the purpose of coming to Dagupan is not essential.

The checkpoints will be manned by personnel of Philippine National Police, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, City Health Office, the Public Order and Safety Office, Public Information Office-Dagupan City, and all the 31 barangay captains.

Prior to the placing of checkpoints, Mayor Marc Brian Lim has issued Executive Order No. 22, series of 2020, instituting city-wide measures to prevent the transmission of acute respiratory and viral diseases, and the potential spread of Covid-19.

It covers the suspension of classes and other school-related activities from March 16 to April 12, 2020, subject to issuances from the national government and national government agencies, or upon assessment by the Task Force.

Flexible work arrangement is also encouraged in the private sector pursuant to Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease Resolution No.11, series of 2020 dated March 12, and in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The EO also imposes self-quarantine for 14 days to overseas Filipino workers, visitors, residents from Metro Manila, and other provinces who recently arrived in the city, and to avail of medical assistance immediately if symptoms of Covid-19 infection are suspected.

Barangay officials and the 31 Barangay Health Emergency Teams (BHERTs) are ordered to monitor their constituents for possible contractions of Covid-19.

Lim also announced the postponement ‘until further notice’ of the much-awaited Bangus Festival 2020.

Reservations or payments received for the grills which are supposed to be used in the Kalutan ed Dalan (grand street party) will be refunded in full.

He also called in residents not to engage in panic-buying.

“The city government will ensure the sufficient supply of basic needs, medicine, water, and others to the city,” he added.

Lim also reiterated DOH’s guidelines to keep oneself safe like practicing personal hygiene, eating well, taking the necessary vitamins and the body’s needed rest.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Dagupan City remains Covid-19-free.

No patient is under investigation while 144 persons under monitoring are self-quarantined for 14 days. Seven of them finished the quarantine without symptoms while the 137 are still being monitored.

The provincial government of Pangasinan was placed under community quarantine on Monday until April 12, 2020. Dagupan is a chartered city and not under the provincial government. Liwayway Yparraguirre /PNA – northboundasia.com





