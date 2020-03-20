Dagupan business donates P16-M for efforts vs. Covid-19

by: Philippine News Agency |
Dagupan business donates P16-M for efforts vs. Covid-19

DAGUPAN CITY — The Guanzon Group of Companies, a Dagupan-based family-owned business that has various retail shops in Luzon and Metro Manila, has earmarked an emergency fund of PHP16 million to ease the economic strain to the community during the ongoing enhanced community quarantine.

In a press statement on Friday, the company said this is in response to the government’s call to support measures amid the growing challenges from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

It said PHP5 million of the total amount will be earmarked as financial aid to all its employees, PHP1-million relief assistance package for Dagupan City, and PHP1-million aid package for the municipality of Calasiao.

The company also allotted seed money of PHP8 million for the Guanzon Employees Kabuhayan Fund for an interest-free loan for their employees.

Meanwhile, the remaining PHP1 million in the emergency fund is for the food supply of dedicated police, military, and civilian traffic personnel who are manning the checkpoints of Dagupan City and nearby towns.

The Dagupan City Public Information Office said the rollout of the assistance package was made during a video conference meeting with the different general managers and department heads of the Guanzon Group of Companies, which was immediately approved by their board. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com



