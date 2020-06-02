Dagupan assists families of front-liners positive with Covid-19

DAGUPAN CITY – The city government here has provided food packs and testing for the immediate family members of the 14 front-liners who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In an interview Monday, Mayor Marc Brian Lim said the immediate family members of the front-liner positive patients will be tested with the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), while their secondary contacts will be subject to antibody rapid tests in line with the Department of Health’s protocols.

“Ipagdasal natin ang ating mga kababayan na nag-positive. Huwag na huwag silang tratratuhin with discrimination (Let us pray for our town-mates who tested positive. Let us never discriminate them),” he said.

The city’s Public Information Office said Lim has extended his personal assistance to the immediate family members of the new positive cases.

Fourteen out of the 586 Covid-19 tests came out positive, while more test results will be out this week as a total of 758 front-liners in the city were tested through the risk-based mass testing of the city government together with the Philippine Red Cross last week.

He said 13 of the patients are now confined at the Region 1 Medical Center while the other one is at the Pangasinan Provincial Hospital in San Carlos City.

Lim said the city government and the Dagupan City police are considering ‘targeted lockdown’ and not a barangay lockdown.

“We will be more specific, we will look at the geography. We will check if we can do it by sitio (portions of barangay),” he said.

Of the 14 new cases, one of them is from Barangay Turac East in San Carlos City, while the rest are from barangays Pantal, Barangay IV, Bonuan Gueset, Carael, Caranglaan, Calmay, Pogo Grande, Herrero Perez and Barangay Tocok in San Fabian town, according to the city’s Public Information Office.

Two of the new positive cases are policemen, one traffic enforcer, and employees of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and City Health Office, Lim said. Liwayway Yparraguirre /PNA – northboundasia.com





