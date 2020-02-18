Covid-infected Pinoys in Japan ship climb to 35: DFA

MANILA— The number of Filipinos infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan has climbed to 35, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Tuesday.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs, through the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, reports that as of 18 February 2020, the number of Filipinos on board who have tested positive for Covid-19 is at 35,” the agency said in a press statement.

Of the total number, eight are newly-confirmed, all of whom are crew members of the M/V Diamond Princess which is currently docked off the Yokohama Port in Japan.

The Filipinos who tested positive for Covid-19 were immediately transferred to Japanese hospitals and are now undergoing treatment.

“The embassy constantly communicates with all patients currently confined in Japanese hospitals to ensure their well-being and to provide assistance,” the DFA said.

There are still at least 503 remaining Filipinos inside the vessel, minus those who contracted the disease.

Currently, the Philippines is awaiting an announcement from the Japanese government about the ship’s disembarkation procedures.

“The Japanese government is scheduled to announce disembarkation protocols so our plans will take these into account,” Deputy Chief of Mission Robespierre Bolivar of the embassy said.

On Monday, some American citizens on the quarantined ship had already been evacuated from Tokyo on flights to the United States. Joyce Ann Rocamora/PNA – northboundasia.com





