Covid-19 tally in PH up at 24,787

MANILA – The Philippines’ tally for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) reached 24,787 on Friday as the Department of Health (DOH) logged 615 new cases.

On the discrepancy in the figures, the agency said three duplicate cases were removed from the total cases reported as of June 11. The previous tally was 24,175.

“Total cases reported may be subject to change as these numbers undergo constant cleaning and validation,” the DOH said.

Of the new cases on Independence Day, a total of 336 are “fresh” while 279 are late cases.

The agency also registered 289 new recoveries, bringing the number to 5,454. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 1,052 following the 16 new reported fatalities.

Based on DOH data dated June 11, the Philippines has 17,974 active cases, 592 of whom are asymptomatic, 17,292 have mild symptoms, 73 are in severe condition, and 17 critical.

The bed capacity for Covid-19 patients, on the other hand, stands at 13,572, of which 2,950 are ward beds (35.02 percent occupied), 9,348 are isolation beds (34.1 percent occupied), and 1,274 are ICU beds (30.93 percent occupied).

There are 51,023 beds in local isolation and general treatment areas for Covid-19 cases (Ligtas Covid centers) and 3,190 in Mega Ligtas Covid centers or quarantine facilities run by the national government. (PNA)





