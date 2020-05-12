Covid-19 positive cops now 140

MANILA – The number of police officers who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has reached 140, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa said on Tuesday.

“As of the latest count, there are 140 confirmed Covid-19 cases among PNP personnel which is around 1.26 percent of the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Philippines. Five of the PNP confirmed cases are admitted in medical facilities for treatment, 64 are in quarantine centers while 17 are under home quarantine,” he said during his virtual press briefing.

He said the PNP’s 35.7 percent recovery rate of Covid-19 cases has been consistently well above the national average, while the mortality rate is kept “at the barest minimum”.

“I am glad to take note of the effective management of the Covid-19 situation in the PNP by the Administrative Support to Covid-19 Task Force and the concerned units that compose the different Task Groups, primarily the PNP Health Service,” he added.

He said the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing laboratory of the PNP was completed and at least four personnel from PNP Health Service and Crime Laboratory who will be in-charge to handle it are now under training.

“To enhance PNP capability to keep all 205,000 personnel Covid-19 resilient, we sought the Department of Health and World Health Organization approval to develop and operate our own RT-PCR testing laboratory, hopefully as soon as we are done with the proficiency test, as early as two weeks,” said Gamboa.

He also thanked the national government as well as other partner organizations and stakeholders for the continued support to sustain PNP frontline operations in response to this national emergency.

“Whether its ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) or GCQ (general community quarantine), whether we like it or not, we need to observe protocols, social distancing and personal hygiene, because of the situation considering that there is still no cure for Covid-19. Our effective methods are discipline, cooperation and prayers,” Gamboa said. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com





