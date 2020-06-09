Covid-19 infections in PH now 22,992

MANILA – The number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the Philippines has reached 22,992 after the Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 518 new cases.

Of this number, 280 are “fresh” or test results that came in within the last three days while 238 are “late” or backlogs validated only recently.

The DOH also logged 99 new recoveries, bringing the total to 4,736. The death toll, on the other hand, stands at 1,017 after it recorded six new fatalities.

In a virtual presser, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire advised the public to strictly follow the preventive measures set by the government to control the spread of Covid-19.

“Ngayon na nasa GCQ (general community quarantine) na tayo, inaasahan natin na unti-unti na tayong makakabalik sa dati nating routine ngunit lagi po nating aalalahanin sana nariyan pa rin sa ating isipan na andyan pa rin ang banta ng Covid-19 sa ating pamilya (Since we transitioned to GCQ, our daily routine is expected to go back gradually, but let us remember that the threat of Covid-19 to our family is still there),” she said.

She also advised the public to practice family planning to avoid unplanned pregnancy amid the pandemic.

“Sa panahon po ng pandemya, huwag po nating kakalimutan ang family planning services na available sa lahat ng ating rural at city health units. Mahalaga po ang pagpla-plano ng pamilya upang hindi magdulot ng karagdagang problema (In the time of the pandemic, remember that family planning services are available in all our rural and city health units. It is important to plan so as to avoid additional problems),” she said. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com





