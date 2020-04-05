Covid-19 cases now 3,246; death toll climbs to 152

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 152 new positive cases for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-2019), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,246.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the DOH also reported seven additional recoveries — bringing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 64 — and eight new deaths, totaling the number of deaths nationwide to 152.

It has not provided details on the new cases, recoveries, and deaths yet.

During the virtual presser, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire requested the public not to discriminate patients with Covid-19.

“Lahat tayo ay pwedeng mahawa ng Covid-19 tulad ng ibang sakit, wala itong sini-sino. Mapanganib ang diskriminasyon sa sakit na ito, maaari itong maging dahilan para itago ng mga tao ang kanilang mga sakit o sintomas (Covid-19 spares no one. Anybody can be infected by it. Discrimination against the disease is dangerous as it may become the reason for people to hide their sickness or symptoms),” she said.

Vergeire urged the public to redirect their worries about contacting the disease to proper actions — proper and regular handwashing, staying at home and observing physical distancing and proper cough etiquette. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





