Covid-19 cases now 217; 8 patients recovered: DOH

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported 15 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 217.

In its 4 p.m. medical bulletin, the DOH also reported one new recovered case, bringing the total number to 8.

The eighth recovered case is patient 20, a 48-year old Filipino male from Cavite with travel history to Japan.

He was admitted on March 7 at the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) and was discharged after testing negative for Covid-19 twice.

The DOH also clarified that patient 57, who died last March 18, a 65-year old Filipino male, is from Bulacan and not Pasig City.

“While the Case Investigation Form of the patient stated he lived in Pasig City, upon further validation it was found that it is a family member of his who lives there,” the DOH said.

The total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the country remains at 17. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com