Covid-19 cases now 2,084; death toll climbs to 88

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 538 new positive cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,084.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the DOH also reported 10 additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 88.

They are patients 935, 798, 1,419, 1,032, 2,045, 1,372, 1,508, 862, 1,240, and 1,680.

Patient 935 is an 83-year-old Filipino male from Parañaque City with no travel history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 26 and died on March 29. He died from acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to Covid-19 infection. He also had chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes.

Patient 798 is a 74-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with no travel history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 20 and died on March 29. He died from community-acquired pneumonia secondary to Covid-19. He also had hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease.

Patient 1,419 is a 69-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with no travel and known exposure history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 27 and died on March 30. He died from septic shock secondary to community-acquired pneumonia. He also had hypertension and cerebrovascular accident infarct.

Patient 1,032 is a 64-year-old Filipino female from Manila with no travel history. She was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 26 and died on March 27. She died from acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to community-acquired pneumonia high risk secondary to Covid-19. She also had hypertension and diabetes.

Patient 2,045 is a 60-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with unknown travel history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 25 and died on March 26. He died from acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to pneumonia high risk. He also had hypertension.

Patient 1,372 is an 89-year-old Filipino male from Caloocan City with unknown travel history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 27 and died on March 28. He died from fatal arrhythmia secondary to severe acidosis secondary to sepsis, acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to Covid-19, shock secondary to bacteremia secondary to community-acquired pneumonia high risk and acute kidney injury secondary to sepsis. He also had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes mellitus and dyslipidemia.

Patient 1,508 is a 72-year-old Filipino male from Rizal with unknown travel history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 27 but died on March 26. He died from fatal arrhythmia, hyperkalemia, acute kidney injury, and acute respiratory failure. He also had hypertension.

Patient 862 is a 78-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with unknown travel history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 26 but died on March 25. He died from acute respiratory failure secondary to community-acquired pneumonia high risk. He also had hypertension.

Patient 1,240 is a 51-year-old Filipino male from San Juan City with unknown travel history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 26 and died on March 28. He died from fatal arrhythmia probably secondary to myocarditis septic shock secondary to Covid-19, refractory acute respiratory distress syndrome, pneumonia, acute kidney injury secondary to sepsis. He also had hyperthyroidism.

Patient 1,680 is a 51-year-old Filipino female from Rizal with unknown travel history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 25 but died on March 24. He died from acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to pneumonia high risk and severe acute respiratory infection.

The DOH also reported seven new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 49. They are patients 577, 271, 58, 185, 197, 258 and 96.

Patient 577 is a 64-year-old Filipino male from Rizal with no travel history. He had symptoms on March 5 and was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 24. He was discharged on March 29 asymptomatic with one negative result.

Patient 271 is a 60-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with no travel history. He had symptoms on March 11 and was confirmed positive for Covid on March 20. He was discharged on March 30 asymptomatic with two negative results.

Patient 58 is a 45-year-old Filipino female from Makati City with no travel history but with exposure to a known Covid-19 case. She had symptoms on March 6 and was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 14. She was discharged on March 29 asymptomatic with one negative result.

Patient 185 is a 48-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City with no travel history. He had symptoms on March 8 and was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 16. He was discharged on March 28 asymptomatic with one negative result.

Patient 197 is a 77-year-old Filipino male from Rizal with no travel history. He had the symptoms on March 8 and was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 18. He was discharged on March 28 asymptomatic with one negative result.

Patient 258 is a 68-year-old Filipino-American male from Mandaluyong City with travel history from Dubai, Jordan, Israel, and Egypt. He had symptoms on March 14 and was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 20. He was discharged on March 29 asymptomatic with one negative result.

Patient 96 is a 39-year-old male from Abra with travel history from United Arab Emirates and Thailand. He had symptoms on March 9 and was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 14. He was discharged on March 31 asymptomatic with one negative result. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





