Covid-19 cases now 202 with 17 deaths; 7 patients recovered

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Wednesday 15 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 202.

In its 4 p.m. medical bulletin, the DOH also reported three more deaths, bringing the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the country to 17. They are patients 201, 57, and 160.

Patient 201 is a 58-year-old Filipino male from Lanao del Sur with travel history from Malaysia. He was admitted to the Amai Pakpak Medical Center on March 10 and was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 18.

He died from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) secondary to Covid-19. He has pre-existing diabetes.

Patient 57 is a 65-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City with travel history from London. He was admitted to The Medical City in Ortigas on March 10 and was confirmed positive with Covid-19 on March 16.

He died from ARDS secondary to Covid-19. He has pre-existing diabetes and hypertension.

Patient 160 is an 86-year-old Filipino female from San Juan City with no travel history or exposure to a known Covid-19 case.

She died from septic shock secondary to Covid-19. She has chronic kidney disease secondary to hypertensive nephrosclerosis, ischemic heart disease, and peripheral arterial occlusive disease.

The DOH also confirmed reports of three new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients in the country to seven. These are patients 15, 26, and 34.







Patient 15 is a 24-year-old Filipino male from Makati City with travel history to the United Arab Emirates.

He was admitted to the Makati Medical Center on March 7. He tested negative for Covid-19 twice as confirmed by Makati Medical Center and was discharged on March 15.

Patient 26 is a 34-year-old Filipino male from Camarines Sur. He is one of the two repatriates from M/V Diamond Princess Cruise ship who was tested positive for Covid-19.

He was confirmed positive with the disease on March 10. He was tested negative for Covid-19 twice as confirmed by the Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital and was discharged on March 15.

Patient 13 is a 34-year-old Filipino male from with travel history to Australia.

He was admitted to the Makati Medical Center on March 6 and was confirmed positive with Covid-19 on March 9. He was tested negative for Covid-19 twice as confirmed by Makati Medical Center and was discharged on March 15.

On Tuesday, the DOH reported two deaths – patients 126 and 129.

Patient 126 is a 76-year-old Filipino male from Rizal who died from ARDS and severe pneumonia secondary to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, patient 129 is a 67-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City who died from ARDS and community-acquired pneumonia secondary to Covid-19. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





