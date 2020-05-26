Covid-19 cases in PH rise to 14,669; recoveries now 3,412

MANILA – The number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the country has reached 14,669, with 350 more persons contracting the disease.

The Department of Health (DOH), in its case bulletin on Tuesday, also reported 89 new recoveries and 13 new deaths.

The total number of recovered cases nationwide is now 3,412 while the death toll has climbed to 886. The total number of active cases nationwide is 10,371.

As of Monday, the DOH has a 13,361 total bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.







Occupied are about 34 percent of 2,857 ward beds; 35.4 percent of 9,200 isolation beds; and 36.4 percent of 1,304 intensive care unit beds.

There are 1,958 total ventilators for Covid-19 patients and about 18.3 percent of them are in use.

In Local Isolation and General Treatment Areas for Covid-19 cases (Ligtas Covid) facilities across the country, some 45,855 beds are dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, 1,348 beds are dedicated to Covid-19 patients in Mega Ligtas Covid facilities. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





