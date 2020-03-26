Covid-19 cases in PH now 707; death toll climbs to 45

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported 71 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 707.

In its 4 p.m. medical bulletin, the DOH also reported seven new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 45. These are patients 600, 636, 540, 278, 327, 354, and 321.

Patient 278 is a 72-year-old Filipino female from San Juan City with no travel and known exposure history. She was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 20 and died on March 25. She died from septic shock and severe pneumonia secondary to Covid-19. She also had hypertension and stage 1 colon cancer.

Patient 540 is a 50-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City with no travel history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 24, four days after he died on March 20. He died from acute respiratory failure and community-acquired pneumonia high risk secondary to Covid-19. He also had diabetes.

Patient 636 is a 56-year-old Filipino male from Pampanga with no travel and known exposure history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 25 after he died on March 24 from acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to Covid-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory failure. He also had hypertension.

Patient 600 is an 87-year-old male from Sultan Kudarat with no travel history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 24 but already died on March 14. He died from acute respiratory failure secondary to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease on top of community-acquired pneumonia secondary to Covid-19.







Patient 354 is an 80-year-old female from Rizal province with unknown travel and exposure history. She was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 20 after her death on March 13. She died from acute coronary syndrome, congestive heart failure, and severe acute respiratory infection secondary to Covid-19.

Patient 327 is a 46-year-old Filipino male from Laguna province with no travel history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 21 after his death on March 15. He died from acute myocardial infarction and coronary heart disease secondary to Covid-19. He also had hypertension and renal disease.

Patient 321 is a 46-year-old Filipino male also from Rizal with no travel and known exposure history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 21 and died on March 23. He died from acute respiratory disease secondary to community-acquired pneumonia secondary to Covid-19. He also had hypertension.

The DOH also reported two new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 28. They are patients 112 and 28.

Patient 112 is a 41-year-old Filipino male from Makati City with travel history to Japan and exposure to known Covid-19 case. He had symptoms on March 9 and was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 14. He was discharged on March 21 asymptomatic with one negative result.

Patient 28 is a 69-year-old male from Marikina City with no travel history but with exposure to a known Covid-19 case. He had the symptoms on February 29 and was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 10. He was discharged on March 22 asymptomatic with one negative result. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





