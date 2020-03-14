Covid-19 cases in PH climb to 64: DOH

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday confirmed 12 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 64.

Of the 12 additional cases, three are confined at the Medical City and two at St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City.

On the other hand, two are admitted at Ortigas Hospital and Health Care Center and one each at Makati Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, Marikina Valley Medical Center, and Bataan St. Joseph Hospital and Medical Center.

Four of the patients are Filipinos, while the remaining eight’s nationalities are still being validated.

The DOH and deployed surveillance teams, in cooperation with concerned local government units, are now conducting information-gathering and contact tracing on the new cases.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, in a press release, appealed to the public to help the government in its investigation and contact tracing.







Those concerned may contact the DOH and call its designated hotline at (02) 8-651-7800 loc 1149-1150 for any new leads.

“For those who are confirmed cases, please let our hospitals take care of you. Studies show that chances of recovery are high. Let us take it upon ourselves to protect our family and our community’s health and well-being,” he said.

Duque reiterated that elderly people at average 66 years of age and those with underlying medical conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, chronic lung disease, and immunosuppression are vulnerable to the disease.

“We further urge those who are immunocompromised and are with existing health conditions to be more vigilant and avoid

crowded areas and mass gatherings,” he added.

Meanwhile, Duque advised the public to stop hoarding basic commodities, particularly hygiene and sanitation products.

“It does not help us fight off Covid-19. Realize that when you hoard, you are being part of the problem by denying the rest of your fellowmen the means to protect themselves,” he said.

At present, the Philippines’ Covid-19 alert level is under “code red, sub-level 2”, the highest level of national response management, following the declaration of President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com





