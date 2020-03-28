Covid-19 cases in PH breach 1K-mark

MANILA – The number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the Philippines has ballooned to 1,075, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday.
“As of 12nn today, the Department of Health reports 272 new cases (PH804-1,075) of Covid-19. The total number of cases in the country is now at 1,075,” the agency said in its latest bulletin released at 4 p.m.
Of this number, four patients have recovered, bringing the total number to 35 as of March 28.
The four new reported recoveries including a 72-year-old male from San Juan City and a 46-year-old female from Pasig City who were discharged from the hospital on March 27 and March 26, respectively.
The two other recoveries were a 55-year-old male from Quezon City and a 30-year-old male from Mandaluyong who were both discharged on March 25.
Meanwhile, the DOH reported 14 new Covid-19 fatalities, bringing the total number to 68.
Patient 382 was the 55th death registered by the DOH, a 63-year-old female from Quezon City. She passed away on March 18 and was confirmed positive for the disease on March 22.
The 56th death was Patient No. 648, a 71-year-old Filipino male who was confirmed positive on March 25, the same date he passed away.
The 12 other reported deaths were as follow:
– Patient No. 391, an 80-year-old female from Manila.
Date of death: March 19
– Patient No. 522, a 61-year- old female from Pasig.
Date of death: March 26
– Patient No. 730, an 86-year- old Filipino male from Quezon City
Date of death: March 25
– Patient No. 676, a 64-year -old Filipino male from San Juan City
Date of death: March 24
– Patient No. 677, a 60-year -old Filipino male from Caloocan City
Date of death: March 23
– Patient No. 393, a 74-year -old Filipino female from Quezon City
Date of death: March 21
– Patient No. 729, a 67-year- old Filipino male from Quezon City
Date of death: March 19
– Patient No. 731, an 82-year- old Filipino male from Quezon City
Date of death: March 20
– Patient No. 604, a 60-year -old Filipino male from Manila City
Date of death: March 26
– Patient No. 277, a 72-year- old Filipino female from Bulacan
Date of death: March 19
– Patient No. 635, an 80-year- old Filipino female from Paranaque City
Date of death: March 22
– Patient No. 581, a 79-year- old Filipino-American female from Taguig City
Date of death: March 21. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com