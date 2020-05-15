Covid-19 cases in PH breach 12K-mark

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported 215 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and 123 new recoveries, raising the total to 12,091 and 2,460, respectively.

At least 144 of the new cases were registered in the National Capital Region, two in Central Visayas, and 69 from different regions.

The agency also reported 16 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 806.

In a virtual briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 2,245 healthcare workers were afflicted with Covid-19, of whom 779 have recovered while 35 died.

Of the tally, she said 812 are nurses, 660 are physicians, 137 are nursing assistants, 81 are medical technologists, 42 are radiologic technologists, while 260 are the non-medical staff.

“Sa nasabing bilang, ang 1,431 ay active cases, ibig sabihin tumaas ang bilang ng Covid-19 survivors na healthcare workers (Of the said number, 1,431 are active cases, meaning the number of Covid-19 survivors among our healthcare workers has increased),” she said.

Based on the latest data from DOH’s Covid-19 tracker, 184,857 persons have so far been tested for the virus.

At least 16,393 of the results turned out positive, 168,224 negative, 119 equivocal, and 120 invalids.

There are now 30 licensed RT-PCR laboratories on stage 5 allowed to test for coronavirus. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com