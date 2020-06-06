Covid-19 cases cross 21K-mark: DOH

MANILA – The Philippines now has a total of 21,340 cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) after the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday recorded 714 new cases.

The new cases account for 350 “fresh” test results or those reported within the last three days and 364 late cases or backlogs validated only recently.

Of the overall tally, 111 are new recoveries raising the number to 4,441. Meanwhile, seven new fatalities were also registered, bringing the death toll to 994.

Based on its latest bulletin, active cases totaled to 15,309 as of June 5, some 793 of whom are asymptomatic, 14,439 have mild symptoms, 58 are in severe condition, and 19 in critical.

The DOH also noted that the bed capacity as of June 5 stands at 13,666 — 3,018 are ward beds (35.09 percent occupied), 9,330 are isolation beds (34.02 percent occupied), and 1,318 are ICU beds (33.99 percent occupied). Joyce Ann L. Rocamora PNA – northboundasia.com





