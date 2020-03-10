Coronavirus strikes blow on sports events across globe

ANKARA — As the world is struggling to contain the coronavirus spreading rapidly, it hit many sports events across the globe, forcing several cancellations.

Some of the international sports events were canceled or rescheduled while some were announced to be held behind closed doors as the novel coronavirus continues to threaten global health.

Here are the sports events which the coronavirus has struck with a blow:

Football

In Italy, all sports events can only be held without fans attending until April 3. Ten football games in the Serie A and two Italian Cup matches were already delayed. The Swiss football league matches were canceled until March 23.

The English Premier League banned pre-game handshakes between players and match officials over the coronavirus. The matches of the Asian AFC Champions League were postponed.

The UEFA announced that two matches will be played behind closed doors. So, Valencia will face Atalanta in the second leg match of the round of 16 in the Champions League, and Inter will meet Getafe in the first leg match of the round of 16 in the Europa League without fans attending the games.

Basketball

Spain’s Valencia Basket faced Italy’s AX Armani Exchange Milan in a EuroLeague game closed to fans last week amid fears of coronavirus.

The FIBA 3×3 Olympic Qualification Tournament which was set for March in Bengaluru, India was postponed.

The FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup 2020 in Changsha, China, from May 13 to 17, 2020, has been rescheduled to September 9 to 13, 2020.

Athletics Barcelona Marathon was called off to Oct. 25 from March 15 while the Paris marathon, which was due to start on March 15, was rescheduled for Oct. 18.

MotoGP

The Thailand Grand Prix and the Qatar Grand Prix were rescheduled for Oct. 3-4. Formula 1 The 2020 Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April 19, postponed to an unknown future date.

Tennis

The prestigious Indian Wells tennis tournament, known as the BNP Paribas Open, was delayed amid the rising coronavirus threat in southern California of the US. (Anadolu)