Cops track down Covid-19 patient who escaped

DAVAO CITY – The 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient who sneaked out from a patient care center last week was recovered by the Talomo Police Station personnel Friday morning.

Lt. Col. Ronald Lao, Talomo Police station commander, said Arani Hajiba was accosted an hour after she was sighted in Balusong, Matina Crossing here.

“The patient was sighted alone, hiding in an unattended 16-wheeler truck in Balusong, Matina Crossing, and she was held in custody while taking the necessary precautions to prevent infections,” Lao said.

Earlier, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte called on residents to help the local government locate Hajiba. Local authorities even released Hajiba’s facial composite on Tuesday (May 12).

Lao lauded the cooperation of residents in locating the errant patient.

“A runaway patient poses a serious threat to public health so we deal this case with a matter of urgency. Likewise, the public’s cooperation and vigilance are highly encouraged,” the police official said.

Col. Kirby Kraft, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) director, said contact-tracing is now being conducted to identify those who had direct contact with the patient.

“If you know somebody or if you have direct contact with the patients, please contact the City Task Force Covid-19 hotlines,” Kraft added. Che Palicte /PNA – northboundasia.com





