Cops infected with Covid-19 now 105

MANILA – The number of Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel found positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has reached 105, an official said on Saturday.

In a statement, PNP Health Service Director, Brig. Gen. Herminio Tadeo Jr. said seven more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in recent tests by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

The latest confirmed cases are PNP 99 – a 45-year-old female from Cavite; PNP 100 – a 31-year-old female officer from Rizal; PNP 101 – a 48-year-old male officer from Demang, Sagada; PNP 102 – a 27-year-old female officer from Quezon City; PNP 103 – a 43-year-old male officer from Iloilo; PNP 104 – a 35-year-old male officer from Laguna; and PNP 105 – a 29-year-old female office from Laguna.

To date, 17 police officers have already recovered while the death toll stands at three and 85 active cases are undergoing supportive healthcare.

The PNP Health Service is monitoring 370 probable cases and a total 374 suspect cases.

A total of 1,013 PNP personnel, composed of 326 probable, 685 suspect cases, and two confirmed patients have completed self or home quarantine under strict monitoring and observation by PNP doctors. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com