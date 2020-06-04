Cop nabbed for using motorcycle seized from Pasig drug bust

MANILA – A Pasig City policeman was arrested using a motorcycle that was seized October last year from an anti-drug operation.

In a press statement on Thursday, Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee, chief of the Integrity Monitoring Enforcement Group (IMEG), identified the suspect as Cpl. Esteven Mark Pandi, currently assigned at the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of Pasig City Police Station.

Pandi was caught using the motorcycle without a plate number and was arrested in a police operation along Evangelista St. in Barangay Santolan on Wednesday afternoon.

Lee said the motorcycle, a blue Yamaha NMAX, was confiscated from a drug personality during a buy-bust operation in the city on Oct. 4, 2019 — as clearly shown in the inventory of confiscated pieces of evidence.

Recovered from the suspect are one Colt .45-caliber pistol with one magazine and six live ammunitions with no pertinent documents, and one Beretta 9mm with two magazines and 20 live ammunitions.

The suspect is now under the custody of the PNP-IMEG for proper disposition and filing of appropriate charges.

Under the Philippine National Police’s Standard Operating Procedure No. 7 or the Revised Procedure in the Reporting and Disposition of Stolen and Recovered/Impounded Motor Vehicles released on April 12, 2011, no PNP personnel shall use a recovered-stolen or impounded motor vehicle or cause the use thereof by any person prior to the lifting of the “alarm” issued thereon and the subsequent release of the said motor vehicle to its lawful owner.

Lee called on the public to report any PNP personnel (uniformed and non-uniformed) involved in any irregularities to the PNP-IMEG hotlines: SMART — 0998-970-2286 or GLOBE — 0995-795-2569. Information may also be forwarded to Facebook Page: Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group.

“There will be no respite in the crackdown against scalawags amid the enhanced community quarantine against Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019). We’re intensifying our monitoring of policemen involved in all forms of illegal activities and assure the public we will apprehend them as soon as we have enough evidence against them,” Lee said. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com





