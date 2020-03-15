Confirmed Covid-19 cases in PH reaches 140

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 29 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing to 140 the total number of infected persons in the country.

In its latest medical bulletin, the DOH also reported three new deaths, increasing the death toll to 11. They are patient 9, an 86-year-old American man from Marikina City; patient 54, a 40-year-old Filipino from Pasig City; and patient 11, a 64-year-old man from Negros Oriental.

Patient 9 had a travel history to the United States of America and Korea. He died of multiple organ failure.

On the other hand, patient 54 had no history of travel to foreign countries. He died of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Patient 11 had been to a prayer hall in Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan. He had chronic renal disease.







Meanwhile, the DOH clarified that “to date,” there have been a total of two recovered cases of Covid-19 (PH1 and PH3).

“On the other hand, five confirmed Covid-19 cases with mild symptoms are under home quarantine based on the existing decision tool for the diagnosis and management of Covid-19,” it said in a 6 p.m. bulletin.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the entire Metro Manila under “community quarantine” from March 15 to April 14 to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Philippines is now under a state of public health emergency.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 123 countries and territories.

The global death toll is now nearly 5,000, with more than 132,500 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which declared the outbreak a pandemic. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





