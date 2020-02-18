Church activities continue amid Covid-19 threat: CBCP

MANILA — Activities of the church will continue amid concerns on the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), an official of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said Monday.

“This coming Holy Week, there is no need to cancel masses and other activities for the season as we have implemented several measures,” said CBCP vice president, Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, in an interview over Church-run Radio Veritas.

Instead of marking foreheads with a cross using ashes on Ash Wednesday, David said they recommended that these will only be sprinkled over their heads.

Ash Wednesday, which falls on February 26 this year, marks the start of the 40-day Lenten season.

Likewise, churches were advised not to put holy water at their entrances. The faithful can just wait for the priests to sprinkle holy water.

Earlier, the Diocese of Hong Kong and the Archdiocese of Singapore have suspended church activities such as the holding of mass due to the threat of Covid-19.

Earlier, the CBCP has ordered clergy members to give communions in the hand during mass.

It also discouraged the faithful from holding hands while singing “Our Father” and shaking hands during the sign of peace. Ferdinand Patinio/PNA – northboundasia.com