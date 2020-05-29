CBCP urges maximized use of Internet for student learning

MANILA – The use of the Internet should be maximized for the education of students amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis, Bishop Roberto Mallari of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said Friday.

“We really have to make use of what we have. Although of course, despite the fact that with online classes, we can do a lot,” the bishop of San Jose, Nueva Ecija and chair of the CBCP’s Episcopal Commission on Catechesis and Catholic Education (ECCCE) said in an interview with the church-run Radio Veritas.

Mallari said this would guarantee that learning continues amid the health crisis.

He, however, expressed uncertainty over the possibility of implementing virtual classes since many Filipinos have no access to the Internet, particularly those in remote areas.

“Online study will enable us to see that there is big digital divide. So many of our young students do not have any access to social media, especially those in the rural areas,” Mallari said.

In a televised meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Thursday night, Education Secretary Leonor Briones assured that various methods would be applied to ensure the continued learning of students amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said when classes resume in August, schools can use radio, television, and the Internet to teach students to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in schools.

On the other hand, Rev. Fr. Nolan Que, Trustee of the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) – National Capital Region (NCR), the non-opening of classes would have a huge effect, not only on the students but also on the teachers and other school employees who would lose their source of income.

Que said if an institution is not yet ready to open, it should seek other ways to provide education for the youth. Ferdinand Patinio /PNA – northboundasia.com





