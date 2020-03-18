CAR conducts contact tracing for Covid-19 patient from Abra

BAGUIO CITY — Health officials in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and the province of Abra are now on heightened monitoring and tracing of people who came in contact with an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who has tested positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a briefing here on Monday, Dr. Amelita Pangilinan, officer-in-charge of the Department of Health (DOH-CAR), said the OFW, a 39-year-old man, arrived in Abra from the United Arab Emirates on March 2, after passing through Thailand. He also visited four other towns in the province.

On March 9, the OFW who was codenamed PH96 by the DOH, experienced fever and colds. On March 10, he went to the La Union Hospital. Prior to entering, he was screened at the triage where subsequently, swab samples were collected from him. He was then advised to do self-quarantine. He went home to Manabo town on board an ambulance with his mother and other relatives.

On March 14, the DOH-CAR received from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) the test results that showed Covid-19 infection.

“Due to this, his barangay in Manabo, Abra is under quarantine and health offices are working hand in hand to gather information and do contact tracing due to the multiple towns he visited,” Pangilinan said.

She added that, in close coordination with the Manabo municipal government, the Provincial Health Office and DOH-Region 1 are implementing infection prevention measures at the local level.

PH96, according to the health official, is in stable condition at a tertiary hospital in San Fernando City, La Union.

DOH-CAR advises the public, especially those with flu-like symptoms, to seek immediate medical attention and be honest about their travel history if they arrived from abroad, in order to have an easier and more accurate contact tracing and monitoring of patients. (With report from Jephryll Jallen Epler/PNA)





