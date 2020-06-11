‘Butchoy’ to bring rains over parts of Luzon

MANILA – Tropical depression “Butchoy” triggered rains in most parts of Luzon, with some areas currently placed under tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) no. 1, a weather specialist said Thursday afternoon.

Butchoy was last tracked 75 kilometers northwest of Daet, Camarines Norte, heading west northwest at 20 kph.

It has a maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Chris Perez, a weather specialist from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said Butchoy is expected to cross Polillo Island, and may make landfall over northern Quezon-southern Aurora area either Thursday night or Friday.

Butchoy is forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday afternoon, Perez said.

As of Thursday 5 p.m., the following areas were placed under TCWS no. 1: Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, the southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis), Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, the northern and central portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Panukulan, Burdeos, Polillo, Patnanungan, Jomalig), Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez), and Camarines Norte.

Perez said these areas may experience rains in the next 24 hours.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may be experienced over Calabarzon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon.

Moderate to heavy rains is expected over Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of Bicol Region and Palawan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may prevail over the rest of Luzon and the Visayas.

Perez warned that flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards.

Moderate to strong winds with moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail over Luzon and Visayas.

Over Mindanao, winds will be light to moderate with light to moderate seas.

PAGASA said those with small seacrafts are advised not to venture out to sea, and that larger sea vessels must take precaution against rough seas. Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com





