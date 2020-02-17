BOC donates truckloads of relief goods for Taal thru Red Cross

MANILA — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) donated to the Philippine Red Cross two truckloads of assorted items for the families affected by Taal Volcano’s eruption last month

Senator Richard J. Gordon, PRC chairman and CEO, accepted on February 13 the donation composed of various food and non-food relief items gathered by the BOC from their relief operation drive.

“We thank you for your patriotism, your dedication to service and the caring for your fellow Filipinos that you displayed in coming up with this donation,” Gordon told the BOC officials and personnel led by Customs Officer Mimel Talusan, BOC-Ninoy Aquino International Airport head, who delivered the donations.

Talusan said they chose the PRC for their donation because they know that donations coursed through the Red Cross really reach the target recipients.

“We want to help our kababayans displaced by Taal Volcano’s eruption that’ why we launched a relief operation drive in the BOC. They also know the areas that need these items the most, we don’t. The Red Cross will know where to distribute these donations,” she said.

The donations included food items such as noodles, water, instant coffee, rice, canned goods, milk, Milo and biscuits; while the non-food items included styro cups and plates, assorted medicines, face masks, assorted clothes, underwear, slippers, alcohol, sleeping mats, blankets, bath towels, face towels, hand towels, soap, shampoo, toothbrush, toothpaste, sanitary napkin, diaper, panty liners, baby wipes, whistles, flash lights, and stove, among others. PNA – northboundasia.com