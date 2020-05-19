Bizman Leo Marcos nabbed for violation of Optometry Law

MANILA – Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday arrested businessman Leo Marcos, who became an online sensation for supposedly making big donations to those affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic. In a message to newsmen, NBI Cybercrime Division chief Vicente Lorenzo said Marcos has an outstanding warrant of arrest for violation of a special law on the sale and distribution of eyeglasses.

“He has a warrant for alleged violation of Republic Act 8050 in Baguio City,” Lorenzo said.

The law penalizes the distribution without the approval and permission coming from the Philippine Association of Optometry.

“He has a number of other charges,” Lorenzo said they are also verifying reports of outstanding charges, including one for qualified human trafficking.

Lorenzo said Marcos is also “supposedly facing a charge in Nueva Ecija for violence against women” and an estafa complaint. Benjamin Pulta /PNA – northboundasia.com





